King DAG (KDAG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.63 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and $3.63 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00029412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00314479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00125792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00516367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00275229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

