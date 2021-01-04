Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading Up 8.7%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares were up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 23,152,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 17,950,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,046 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,093,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,191 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

