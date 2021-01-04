Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Trading 7.9% Higher

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)’s stock price traded up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.55. 3,896,597 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 2,024,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.0% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

