Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) vs. Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Head to Head Analysis

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland’s and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s -1.68% 0.64% 0.11% Boqii N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kirkland’s and Boqii, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boqii has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Boqii’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boqii is more favorable than Kirkland’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kirkland’s and Boqii’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $603.88 million 0.39 -$53.26 million N/A N/A Boqii $109.02 million 4.40 -$25.34 million N/A N/A

Boqii has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kirkland’s.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats Boqii on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of March 19, 2020, it operated 432 stores in 36 states, as well as an e-commerce enabled Website, kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

