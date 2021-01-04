Klever (KLV) Achieves Market Cap of $17.07 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Klever token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and $34,290.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00125155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00236559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00529858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00277005 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00050050 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,303,559,702 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

