Knekted (KNT) Trading Up 142.2% Over Last Week

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 150.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Knekted token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. Knekted has a market capitalization of $65,952.81 and approximately $12.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 142.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00126931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00261478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00527444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00283092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00051012 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,750,022 tokens. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

