Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Trading Down 3.9%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 11,201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 2,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.24). Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in Office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.