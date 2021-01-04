Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €39.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €39.40 ($46.35) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHIA. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.34 ($55.69).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.