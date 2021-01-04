Kryll (KRL) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and $198,812.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00043380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00350246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00023867 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.