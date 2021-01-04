K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (SDF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR: SDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/4/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €6.70 ($7.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €6.70 ($7.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €7.35 ($8.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €6.70 ($7.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €7.35 ($8.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €7.60 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €7.20 ($8.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €4.00 ($4.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/12/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €6.70 ($7.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €7.60 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) was given a new €6.10 ($7.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) stock opened at €7.79 ($9.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.46 and its 200-day moving average is €6.41. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a one year high of €11.46 ($13.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

