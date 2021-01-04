KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Hits $0.77 on Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $61.62 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00042449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00324481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023104 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.