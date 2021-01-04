Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.04

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.04 and last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 2574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHNGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

