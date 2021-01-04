Kuende (KUE) One Day Volume Hits $131.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Kuende token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $341,072.51 and $131.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00042418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00346454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00036059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00023957 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

