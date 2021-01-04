Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70. 280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Kuraray had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

