Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $63.49 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Kusama token can currently be bought for about $63.49 or 0.00204194 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $537.80 million and $120.78 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00318819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00528356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00283718 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

