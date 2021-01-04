Kyber Network Reaches Market Cap of $165.48 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002630 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network has a market cap of $165.48 million and approximately $52.20 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00042825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00321352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00032188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00023140 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

KNC is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,325,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,842,421 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

