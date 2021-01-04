L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $39.60. Approximately 6,713,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 7,526,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.
In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. Research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About L Brands (NYSE:LB)
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.
