L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $39.60. Approximately 6,713,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 7,526,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 68.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 142.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 971,470 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after buying an additional 957,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,182,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. Research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

