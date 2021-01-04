LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.11

Shares of LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 21955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LafargeHolcim currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.36.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.