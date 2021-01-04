Lambda (LAMB) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Lambda token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. Lambda has a total market cap of $17.53 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 107.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00317960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00127184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00528577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00282921 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00050143 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,262,249,668 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

