Lambda Price Tops $0.0142 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. Lambda has a market cap of $17.89 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00125155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00236559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00529858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00277005 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00050050 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,262,249,668 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

