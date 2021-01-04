Lamden (TAU) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Lamden has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $204,263.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

