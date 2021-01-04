LATOKEN Trading Up 23.4% This Week (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $21.86 million and $103,342.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00350546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00024059 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.