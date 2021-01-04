LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Tops $0.0922 on Major Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $47.67 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00269127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00528097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281954 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050437 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 704,042,432 coins and its circulating supply is 517,130,528 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

