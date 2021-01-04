Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Lead Wallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $659,492.17 and $26,174.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

