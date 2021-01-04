LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €130.28 ($153.27).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €127.06 ($149.48) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €120.70. LEG Immobilien AG has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

