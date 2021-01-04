LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEGIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

LEG Immobilien stock opened at $146.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.76.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

