Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Down 7.5%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.06 and last traded at $113.36. 3,691,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,959,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMND. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,450,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $2,241,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,036,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,062,315 shares of company stock worth $97,580,523.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $3,339,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $249,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

