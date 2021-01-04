LEOcoin (LC4) Market Capitalization Tops $69,386.94

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,706.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.89 or 0.03366011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00477976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.20 or 0.01269503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00408152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00021756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00181016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

