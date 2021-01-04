Lethean Price Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Lethean has a market cap of $260,458.72 and approximately $19.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 113.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.00313966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00125586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00516183 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00269668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00049829 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

