(LEX.TO) (TSE:LEX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

(LEX.TO) (TSE:LEX)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 313,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

About (LEX.TO) (TSE:LEX)

Lexam VG Gold Inc (Lexam VG) is a Canada-based gold exploration company. The principal business of the Company is to explore gold properties in Timmins, Ontario, Canada and to acquire additional gold properties in the Timmins area. The Company’s properties include the Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller and Davidson Tisdale.

