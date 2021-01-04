Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) shares rose 12.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 44,422,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 18,582,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $235,000.

About Li Auto (NYSE:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.