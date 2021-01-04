Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $647,539.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002974 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00477976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.