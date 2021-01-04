Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$65.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.15.

Get Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock traded down C$3.84 on Monday, reaching C$86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,229. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.26. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$90.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.