Lightstreams Price Reaches $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $20,316.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00042538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00318045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022948 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,051,116 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

