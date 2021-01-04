Limoneira (LMNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 11th. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.65 on Monday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $296.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMNR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

