LINA (LINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One LINA token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $7,029.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINA has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00336438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00023823 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.