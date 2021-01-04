Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been given a €194.00 ($228.24) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €227.49 ($267.63).

LIN opened at €213.00 ($250.59) on Monday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a fifty-two week high of €226.40 ($266.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of €211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €204.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

