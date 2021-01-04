Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.57

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.57 and last traded at $128.95, with a volume of 203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.94.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.36. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

