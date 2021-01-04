Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) shares rose 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 3,781,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 989,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

LCTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,568 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.