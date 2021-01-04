Lisk Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003738 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $148.63 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016663 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007969 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005787 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Clams (CLAM) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002306 BTC.
About Lisk
According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “
Lisk Coin Trading
Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.
