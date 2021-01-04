Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 7.8% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.53. 6,414,560 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 2,231,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $12,287,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $4,692,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $4,692,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $2,892,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 72.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

