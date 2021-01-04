(LIX.V) (CVE:LIX) Shares Up 0.8%

(LIX.V) (CVE:LIX)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.57. 1,695,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 556,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.57.

(LIX.V) Company Profile (CVE:LIX)

Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.

