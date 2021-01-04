LockTrip 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,251.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 13% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $16,251.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018002 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037843 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.