LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Trading 8.1% Higher

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) shot up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.25. 157,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 110,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOGC. BidaskClub upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.32.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 114,700 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

