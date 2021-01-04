Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Shares Up 27.3%

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) shot up 27.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,150,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 320,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$9.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67.
Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:LMR)
Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.
