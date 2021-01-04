Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on LONKF. Zacks Investment Research cut Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lonking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

