Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.39 and last traded at $64.38. 143,864 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 104,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

