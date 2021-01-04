L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.46

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.46 and last traded at $76.29, with a volume of 65466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

