LTO Network (LTO) Price Up 47.1% This Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One LTO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $44.67 million and $10.74 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00029788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00128142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00269101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00527847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00282179 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050680 BTC.

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,391,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,748,123 tokens. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork

LTO Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

