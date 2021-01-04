LUXCoin (LUX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,006.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $547,389.65 and approximately $4,006.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,458,455 coins and its circulating supply is 10,451,222 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.